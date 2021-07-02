Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.60 Million

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report sales of $146.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.20 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $512.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.50 million to $528.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $842.82 million, with estimates ranging from $826.77 million to $856.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

