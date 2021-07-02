TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 307 ($4.01). Approximately 398,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 378,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.50 ($4.07).

TIFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -7.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

