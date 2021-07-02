THORChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $64.53 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $6.26 or 0.00018566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $64.53 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00138799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00169513 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,859.50 or 1.00461223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,117,800 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

