Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.78.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 49.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $66.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

