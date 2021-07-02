Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.48

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 21196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
Several research firms have recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.
The company has a market cap of $940.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
