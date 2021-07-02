Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.48

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 21196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

The company has a market cap of $940.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

