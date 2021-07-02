The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140,204 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.57. The company had a trading volume of 250,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.