The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE TWN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

