The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,443. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $18,165,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.