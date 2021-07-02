The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

