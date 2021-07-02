The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Up 61.3% in June

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Shizuoka Bank stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

