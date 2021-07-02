The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Up 61.3% in June

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Shizuoka Bank stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80.
The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile
Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.