The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.