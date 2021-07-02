The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 831,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KF opened at $46.07 on Friday. The Korea Fund has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

