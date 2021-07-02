The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.05 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $102.87 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.80.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

