The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $47.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,406 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 128.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

