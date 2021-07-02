The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $36.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $12,173,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $47,736,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $1,229,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

