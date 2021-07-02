The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.90.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.
In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
