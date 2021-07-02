The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

