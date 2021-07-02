The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Chemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,128,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $56,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

