The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 4.7%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 29,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,186,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.