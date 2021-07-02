The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Benchmark

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $18.05 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

