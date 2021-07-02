The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Benchmark

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $18.05 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Analyst Recommendations for The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

