The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

