Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group makes up about 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 41.5% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,252. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.41. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

