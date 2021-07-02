Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.05.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $97.21 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,033.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,967 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.