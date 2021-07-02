TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.13. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 8,910 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 48,932 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 427,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 107,538 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

