TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.49

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 30970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $535.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

