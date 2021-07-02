Terry-Ann Burrell Sells 45,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BEAM opened at $133.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

