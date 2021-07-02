Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on TS. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of TS stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 511.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 416,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 348,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $20,670,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

