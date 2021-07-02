Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 511.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 416,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 348,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 11.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

