Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

