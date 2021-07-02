Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 197,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,409. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 156,974 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $883,763.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 700,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

