Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

GIM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.62. 197,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 197,313 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $1,108,899.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 700,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,224. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

