TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading 3.9% Higher

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.63. 8,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 190,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 49.92.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $129,663,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $55,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $55,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $54,357,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

