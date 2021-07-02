Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.73 ($3.21).

ETR O2D opened at €2.24 ($2.63) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.75 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.33.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

