Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 145.4% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

