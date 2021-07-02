Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,368 shares of company stock worth $14,555,335. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

