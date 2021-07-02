Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TGP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

