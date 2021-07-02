Tecsys Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$41.81 on Friday. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$24.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.58. The stock has a market cap of C$604.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.31%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

