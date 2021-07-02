TD Securities Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.72.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$22.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$16.84 and a 1-year high of C$23.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.29.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.