TD Securities Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.70.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.43 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.