TD Securities Increases Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$3.75

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMQ. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TMQ stock opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.31 million and a PE ratio of -25.83. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a current ratio of 13.77.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

