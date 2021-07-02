TD Securities Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.02 and a 52-week high of C$14.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 83.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.40.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

