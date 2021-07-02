TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $30,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK opened at $389.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $396.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

