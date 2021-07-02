TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $34,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,544.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,438.65. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,327.94 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

