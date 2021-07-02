TD Asset Management Inc. Has $37.22 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $380.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.51. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.65 and a fifty-two week high of $383.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.