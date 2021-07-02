TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,892 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of CDW worth $32,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,428,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after buying an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

