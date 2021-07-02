Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.64.

NYSE SKT opened at $19.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

