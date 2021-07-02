TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
OTCMKTS TOBAF opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $4.74.
About TAAT Global Alternatives
See Also: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.