TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

OTCMKTS TOBAF opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc in April 2021.

