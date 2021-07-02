T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director John Mcdonough Sells 18,182 Shares

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director John Mcdonough sold 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $21,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 60,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTOO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

