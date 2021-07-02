SWYFT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,915.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $24,916.07 and $5,915.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00689683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,436.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

