Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWMAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

