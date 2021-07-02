Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has SEK 188 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of SEK 184.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

